Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 7,614 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio reduced its stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 12.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 55,757 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 7,614 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in ResMed were worth $6,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ResMed during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in ResMed during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in ResMed during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in ResMed in the second quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in ResMed in the second quarter worth about $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on RMD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.50.

In other ResMed news, insider Robert Andrew Douglas sold 4,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.44, for a total transaction of $491,999.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,770,515.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.21, for a total value of $417,630.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,145 shares in the company, valued at $10,600,145.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,324 shares of company stock worth $9,606,306 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RMD stock traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $134.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,932. The stock has a market cap of $19.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.09, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.06. ResMed Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.64 and a 52-week high of $141.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $133.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.09.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.03. ResMed had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 15.52%. The company had revenue of $705.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.56 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. ResMed’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. This is a boost from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

