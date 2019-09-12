QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) President Sells $32,676.00 in Stock

QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) President Pamela M. Lopker sold 778 shares of QAD stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $32,676.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 4,422,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,727,990. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:QADA opened at $41.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $800.60 million, a PE ratio of 82.12 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.21 and its 200-day moving average is $43.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. QAD Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.00 and a 52 week high of $60.25.

Get QAD alerts:

QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The software maker reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $76.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.89 million. QAD had a negative net margin of 2.70% and a positive return on equity of 2.21%. QAD’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that QAD Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 18th will be issued a $0.072 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. QAD’s payout ratio is 56.86%.

QADA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of QAD from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of QAD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of QAD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of QAD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, B. Riley set a $55.00 price target on shares of QAD and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QADA. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in QAD in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in QAD in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in QAD in the second quarter valued at $74,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in QAD by 21,650.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,175 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 2,165 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in QAD in the second quarter valued at $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.40% of the company’s stock.

About QAD

QAD Inc provides enterprise software solutions for manufacturing companies in the automotive, life sciences, consumer products, food and beverage, high technology, and industrial products industries worldwide. The company offers QAD Enterprise Applications, an integrated suite of software applications, which support the core business processes.

Read More: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for QAD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QAD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.