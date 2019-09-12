Quantamental Technologies LLC Acquires New Shares in Ship Finance International Limited (NYSE:SFL)

Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ship Finance International Limited (NYSE:SFL) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,360 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ship Finance International in the second quarter worth $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ship Finance International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its stake in shares of Ship Finance International by 416.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 6,200 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ship Finance International in the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Ship Finance International by 63.1% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,911 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 3,836 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SFL shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ship Finance International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday. B. Riley set a $14.00 price target on Ship Finance International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. ValuEngine raised Ship Finance International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ship Finance International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, August 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.67.

Shares of SFL stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.44. 18,786 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 752,188. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 1.23. Ship Finance International Limited has a fifty-two week low of $10.31 and a fifty-two week high of $14.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.79.

Ship Finance International (NYSE:SFL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The shipping company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $110.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.61 million. Ship Finance International had a net margin of 20.77% and a return on equity of 8.93%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ship Finance International Limited will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th. Ship Finance International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 135.92%.

Ship Finance International Company Profile

Ship Finance International Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of vessels and offshore related assets. It also involves in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. Its assets include oil tankers, dry bulk carriers, container vessels, car carriers, jack-up drilling rig, ultra-deepwater drilling units, offshore supply vessels, and chemical tankers.

