Quantamental Technologies LLC Acquires Shares of 3,155 Alcoa Corp (NYSE:AA)

Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Alcoa Corp (NYSE:AA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alcoa by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,912,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,823,000 after acquiring an additional 40,522 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alcoa by 143.3% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Alcoa by 10.0% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Farmers National Bank purchased a new stake in Alcoa in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Alcoa in the first quarter worth approximately $2,223,000.

Several analysts have weighed in on AA shares. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Alcoa in a research report on Friday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets set a $35.00 price target on shares of Alcoa and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Macquarie lowered shares of Alcoa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.92.

AA stock traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $22.76. 249,332 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,618,501. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.45. Alcoa Corp has a 52-week low of $16.46 and a 52-week high of $45.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.95.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.33. Alcoa had a positive return on equity of 2.78% and a negative net margin of 4.92%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. Alcoa’s revenue was down 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Alcoa Corp will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

Alcoa Corporation produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum segments. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells bauxite to customers who process it into industrial chemical products.

