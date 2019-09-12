Quantamental Technologies LLC Buys 1,601 Shares of GasLog Ltd (NYSE:GLOG)

Quantamental Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of GasLog Ltd (NYSE:GLOG) by 41.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,434 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares during the quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC’s holdings in GasLog were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cohen Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in GasLog by 0.4% during the second quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. now owns 331,683 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in GasLog by 8.6% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 21,537 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in GasLog by 3.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 60,337 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in GasLog by 2.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 83,879 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in GasLog by 7.8% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 52,729 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 3,830 shares during the period. 40.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GLOG traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $13.48. The stock had a trading volume of 41,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,767. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.13. GasLog Ltd has a twelve month low of $11.21 and a twelve month high of $23.14.

GasLog (NYSE:GLOG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The shipping company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $154.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.75 million. GasLog had a positive return on equity of 3.67% and a negative net margin of 0.74%. GasLog’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that GasLog Ltd will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. GasLog’s payout ratio is 105.26%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Pareto Securities upgraded GasLog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered GasLog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded GasLog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.17.

GasLog Ltd. operates as an owner, operator, and manager of liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers providing support to international energy companies. It provides maritime services for the transportation of LNG on a worldwide basis and vessel management services. As of March 5, 2019, its owned fleet consisted of 34 LNG carriers, including 25 ships on the water and 9 on order.

