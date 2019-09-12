Quantamental Technologies LLC Buys New Position in Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ:SFIX)

Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ:SFIX) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,488,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,580,000 after purchasing an additional 849,117 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 26.8% during the first quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 3,399,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,958,000 after acquiring an additional 719,063 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Stitch Fix by 117.4% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 226,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,254,000 after purchasing an additional 122,469 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Stitch Fix by 76.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 214,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,517,000 after purchasing an additional 92,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors bought a new stake in Stitch Fix in the second quarter valued at about $6,359,000. 39.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SFIX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised Stitch Fix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Stitch Fix from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Stitch Fix in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Stitch Fix from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Stitch Fix from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.50.

Shares of SFIX stock traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $20.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,139,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,379,591. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.09. Stitch Fix Inc has a 52 week low of $16.05 and a 52 week high of $52.44. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 53.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 3.34.

In other news, CEO Katrina Lake sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.41, for a total value of $3,041,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mike C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.26, for a total value of $453,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 626,676 shares of company stock valued at $17,857,949. 56.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Stitch Fix Company Profile

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile app in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc. and changed its name to Stitch Fix, Inc in October 2011.

