Quantamental Technologies LLC Buys New Shares in S & T Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:STBA)

Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of S & T Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:STBA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of S & T Bancorp by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 33,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after buying an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of S & T Bancorp by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 200,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,522,000 after buying an additional 2,064 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of S & T Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $559,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of S & T Bancorp by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 2,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of S & T Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 60.88% of the company’s stock.

In other S & T Bancorp news, insider David P. Ruddock sold 1,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.27, for a total value of $65,893.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $355,891.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

STBA stock traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $36.94. The company had a trading volume of 10,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,393. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.68. S & T Bancorp Inc has a 12-month low of $33.30 and a 12-month high of $46.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.02.

S & T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $73.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.62 million. S & T Bancorp had a net margin of 30.00% and a return on equity of 11.35%. As a group, analysts expect that S & T Bancorp Inc will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. S & T Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 35.88%.

STBA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of S & T Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut shares of S & T Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of S & T Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

S & T Bancorp Company Profile

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts time and demand deposits; and offers commercial and consumer loans, cash management services, and brokerage and trust services, as well as acts as guardian and custodian of employee benefits.

