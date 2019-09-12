Quantamental Technologies LLC Grows Stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Quantamental Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) by 31.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC’s holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries were worth $76,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLIC. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the second quarter worth about $7,667,000. ARGA Investment Management LP increased its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 32.1% during the second quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 1,293,378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,166,000 after purchasing an additional 314,209 shares in the last quarter. Schneider Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the first quarter worth about $4,215,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 2.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,282,897 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $94,696,000 after purchasing an additional 99,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 13.2% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 649,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,358,000 after purchasing an additional 75,600 shares in the last quarter. 92.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KLIC. DA Davidson cut shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub raised shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.50.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $22.89. 13,260 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 433,290. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.35. Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.40 and a twelve month high of $25.61. The company has a quick ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.33 and a 200-day moving average of $21.99.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $127.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.70 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 6.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 52.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.75%.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Profile

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates in two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The Capital Equipment segment manufactures and sells a line of ball bonders, wedge bonders, advanced packaging, and electronic assembly solutions.

