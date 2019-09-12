Quantamental Technologies LLC Invests $72,000 in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT)

Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Kennametal by 20.2% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,622,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $206,622,000 after purchasing an additional 945,630 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Kennametal in the second quarter valued at about $16,113,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Kennametal by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,520,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,884,000 after purchasing an additional 177,905 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Kennametal by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 897,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,878,000 after purchasing an additional 99,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in Kennametal by 35.8% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 217,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,989,000 after purchasing an additional 57,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KMT traded down $1.36 on Thursday, reaching $32.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 731,740. Kennametal Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.49 and a 1-year high of $45.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 10.84, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.78.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.02). Kennametal had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 18.97%. The business had revenue of $603.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $643.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kennametal Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. Kennametal’s payout ratio is 26.49%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Kennametal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Kennametal from $37.00 to $30.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Kennametal from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. TheStreet downgraded Kennametal from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $43.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kennametal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.93.

In other Kennametal news, Director Cindy L. Davis sold 4,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total value of $158,592.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,715.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kennametal Profile

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, super-hard materials, and solutions for use in metal cutting and mission-critical wear applications to combat extreme conditions related with wear fatigue, corrosion, and high temperatures worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.

