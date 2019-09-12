Quantamental Technologies LLC Makes New $88,000 Investment in Globus Medical Inc (NYSE:GMED)

Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in Globus Medical Inc (NYSE:GMED) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,082 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Globus Medical by 83.1% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,179,600 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $261,397,000 after acquiring an additional 2,803,797 shares in the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD acquired a new position in Globus Medical in the 2nd quarter worth $13,495,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Globus Medical by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 722,717 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,570,000 after buying an additional 220,515 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its holdings in Globus Medical by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 944,700 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $39,960,000 after buying an additional 211,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in Globus Medical by 159.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 327,723 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $13,863,000 after buying an additional 201,195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

GMED stock traded up $1.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.04. 16,070 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 503,599. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.31. The company has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 30.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.94. Globus Medical Inc has a twelve month low of $38.01 and a twelve month high of $57.83.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical device company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41. The business had revenue of $150.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.93 million. Globus Medical had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 13.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Globus Medical Inc will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director David D. Davidar sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.33, for a total transaction of $2,466,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 754,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,233,050.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Kelly Huller sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.90, for a total transaction of $149,700.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $468,261.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 24.97% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price (up from $52.00) on shares of Globus Medical in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a $45.00 price target on Globus Medical and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Co cut Globus Medical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, May 24th. ValuEngine raised Globus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Globus Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.20.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of musculoskeletal implants that promote healing in patients with spine disorders. The company offers products that address a variety of musculoskeletal pathologies, anatomies, and surgical approaches.

