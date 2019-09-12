Quantamental Technologies LLC Sells 1,194 Shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Quantamental Technologies LLC lowered its position in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) by 42.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,644 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,194 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,584,643 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,216,000 after buying an additional 20,036 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its position in Comfort Systems USA by 13.5% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 656,929 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,417,000 after acquiring an additional 78,062 shares during the period. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Comfort Systems USA by 4.2% in the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 496,452 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,314,000 after acquiring an additional 20,153 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 4.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 459,297 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,420,000 after purchasing an additional 18,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 11.8% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 444,668 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,673,000 after purchasing an additional 46,836 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FIX traded down $1.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $40.53. 7,807 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 265,603. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.38. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.27 and a 52-week high of $59.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.76 and its 200-day moving average is $48.84.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $650.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $676.49 million. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 21.15%. Comfort Systems USA’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.33%.

FIX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, July 29th.

In other Comfort Systems USA news, Chairman Franklin Myers bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.00 per share, with a total value of $190,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 255,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,690,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO William George III purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.47 per share, for a total transaction of $37,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,115,631.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 14,500 shares of company stock valued at $582,980. Company insiders own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical services industry in the United States. It is involved in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical and related systems; and maintenance, repair, replacement, renovation, expansion, reconfiguration, and monitoring of mechanical systems, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, as well as plumbing, piping and controls, off-site construction, electrical, monitoring, and fire protection.

