QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) Shares Up 5.3%

Shares of QuinStreet Inc (NASDAQ:QNST) shot up 5.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $12.16 and last traded at $12.08, 697,271 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 3% from the average session volume of 722,010 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.47.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on QNST shares. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of QuinStreet in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on shares of QuinStreet from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Stephens set a $19.00 price objective on shares of QuinStreet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. BidaskClub upgraded QuinStreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 31st. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of QuinStreet in a research report on Monday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. QuinStreet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.60.

The firm has a market capitalization of $615.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.27.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $121.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.92 million. QuinStreet had a return on equity of 6.53% and a net margin of 13.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that QuinStreet Inc will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 10,010.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,564,560 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549,085 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QuinStreet in the second quarter valued at about $15,440,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 57.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,642,499 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,883,000 after buying an additional 961,915 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QuinStreet during the 1st quarter valued at about $9,497,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in QuinStreet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,580,000. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST)

QuinStreet, Inc, an Internet performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. It offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified leads, inquiries, clicks, calls, applications, customers, display advertisements, or impressions through its Websites or third-party publishers.

