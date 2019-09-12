Qutoutiao (NASDAQ:QTT) Shares Up 7.1%

Qutoutiao Inc – (NASDAQ:QTT) shares rose 7.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.38 and last traded at $4.35, approximately 1,808,216 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 2,123,434 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.06.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Qutoutiao from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.80.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.83.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Qutoutiao in the second quarter valued at $59,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Qutoutiao during the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new stake in Qutoutiao during the second quarter valued at about $66,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Qutoutiao during the second quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in Qutoutiao during the second quarter worth about $94,000. 6.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qutoutiao Inc operates mobile platforms for the distribution, consumption, and sharing of light entertainment content in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Qutoutiao, a mobile application that aggregates articles and short videos from professional media and freelancers and presents customized feeds to users; and Quduopai, a mobile application that allows users to create, upload, and view videos.

