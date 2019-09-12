Radium (RADS) Trading Up 8.8% This Week

Radium (CURRENCY:RADS) traded up 20.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 12th. One Radium coin can now be bought for about $0.49 or 0.00004778 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade By Trade, Upbit, Bittrex and LiteBit.eu. During the last seven days, Radium has traded 8.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Radium has a total market cap of $1.88 million and $412.00 worth of Radium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00019489 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00000732 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000204 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000653 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Radium Coin Profile

RADS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 19th, 2016. Radium’s total supply is 3,828,950 coins and its circulating supply is 3,824,237 coins. Radium’s official website is radiumcore.org. Radium’s official Twitter account is @JJ12880 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Radium’s official message board is blog.radiumcore.org.

Buying and Selling Radium

Radium can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade By Trade, Upbit, LiteBit.eu and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Radium using one of the exchanges listed above.

