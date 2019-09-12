Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL) Shares Acquired by Westfield Capital Management Co. LP

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL) by 27.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 179,757 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,169 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP owned about 0.23% of Ralph Lauren worth $20,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ralph Lauren by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 922,088 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $95,271,000 after buying an additional 58,183 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 12,847.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 105,518 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $13,684,000 after buying an additional 104,703 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 2.8% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 4,995 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 12.3% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 38,761 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,025,000 after buying an additional 4,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 17.0% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 117,801 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $15,276,000 after buying an additional 17,126 shares during the last quarter. 65.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Ralph Lauren from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $83.00 price objective on Ralph Lauren and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $128.00 price objective on Ralph Lauren and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $160.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Ralph Lauren in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.56.

Shares of NYSE:RL traded up $0.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting $100.61. 123,954 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,112,450. The stock has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.88. Ralph Lauren Corp has a fifty-two week low of $82.69 and a fifty-two week high of $139.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $94.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The textile maker reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.11. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 6.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Ralph Lauren Corp will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

In other Ralph Lauren news, major shareholder Family L.L.C. Lauren sold 71,428 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.96, for a total value of $8,068,506.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 321,426 shares of company stock worth $34,154,727. Corporate insiders own 34.26% of the company’s stock.

About Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

