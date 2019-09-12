RDS-A (OTCMKTS:RDS-A) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of RDS-A (OTCMKTS:RDS-A) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $70.33.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RDS-A shares. HSBC downgraded RDS-A from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen cut shares of RDS-A from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. BNP Paribas restated a “neutral” rating on shares of RDS-A in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of RDS-A from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th.

Shares of OTCMKTS RDS-A traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $56.50. The company had a trading volume of 2,484,141 shares. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.13.

RDS-A Company Profile

Royal Dutch Shell plc explores for crude oil and natural gas worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company also liquefies gas; converts natural gas to liquids to provide fuels and other products; markets and transports oil and gas; and extracts bitumen from mined oil sands and converts it to synthetic crude oil.

