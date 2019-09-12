Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) Stake Lessened by TCG Advisors LP

TCG Advisors LP lessened its holdings in Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) by 86.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the period. TCG Advisors LP’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $41,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of O. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its position in Realty Income by 115.0% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,784,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,255,000 after acquiring an additional 954,522 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Realty Income by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,164,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $262,101,000 after purchasing an additional 558,730 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Realty Income by 151.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 812,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,760,000 after purchasing an additional 488,931 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,466,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $377,055,000 after purchasing an additional 268,914 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,627,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,245,000 after purchasing an additional 214,734 shares during the period. 70.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Realty Income news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total transaction of $600,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,108,103.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on O shares. Standpoint Research boosted their price objective on Realty Income to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Realty Income from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Realty Income from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup set a $74.00 target price on shares of Realty Income and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.30.

O traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.46. The stock had a trading volume of 114,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,252,419. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.96, a P/E/G ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.08. Realty Income Corp has a 52 week low of $55.55 and a 52 week high of $76.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $365.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.42 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 27.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Realty Income Corp will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a aug 19 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.2265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.27%.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

