Red Pulse (RPX) Price Down 9.7% This Week

Red Pulse (CURRENCY:RPX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. Red Pulse has a market cap of $12.56 million and approximately $279,917.00 worth of Red Pulse was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Red Pulse token can now be bought for about $0.0151 or 0.00000234 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, Coinrail, Switcheo Network and Bitbns. During the last week, Red Pulse has traded down 9.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Red Pulse alerts:

IPChain (IPC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002935 BTC.

THEKEY (TKY) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0795 or 0.00000765 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000391 BTC.

SparksPay (SPK) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000071 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

About Red Pulse

Red Pulse (CRYPTO:RPX) is a token. Red Pulse’s total supply is 1,358,371,250 tokens and its circulating supply is 829,588,687 tokens. The Reddit community for Red Pulse is /r/RedPulseToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Red Pulse’s official website is www.redpulse.com/landing. Red Pulse’s official Twitter account is @red_pulse_china and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Red Pulse Token Trading

Red Pulse can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitbns, Binance, Coinrail, Switcheo Network and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Red Pulse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Red Pulse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Red Pulse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Red Pulse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Red Pulse and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.