Redcentric (LON:RCN) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $78.22

Redcentric PLC (LON:RCN)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.22 and traded as high as $78.82. Redcentric shares last traded at $79.00, with a volume of 12,552 shares changing hands.

Separately, FinnCap reissued a “corporate” rating on shares of Redcentric in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th.

The company has a market capitalization of $117.83 million and a P/E ratio of -60.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 78.28 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 77.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.75, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Redcentric Company Profile (LON:RCN)

Redcentric plc provides IT managed services in the United Kingdom. The company offers applications services, including mainframe software support services and application acceleration services. It also provides collaboration services comprising IP telephony, SIP trunks, unified communications, video conferencing, calls and lines, mobile, and inbound services; and infrastructure services consisting of data management, disaster recovery as a service, hosted desktop, hosting and collocation, hybrid cloud, infrastructure as a service, managed exchange, software as a service, virtualization, and server load balancing services.

