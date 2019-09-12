Refereum (RFR) Price Hits $0.0010

Refereum (CURRENCY:RFR) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. One Refereum token can now be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, Cobinhood, Bibox and Bittrex. Over the last week, Refereum has traded up 6.1% against the U.S. dollar. Refereum has a total market capitalization of $4.19 million and $287,266.00 worth of Refereum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Refereum alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002459 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009697 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.76 or 0.00200586 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $119.46 or 0.01154372 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000564 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000144 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.96 or 0.00086595 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00016657 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Refereum Token Profile

Refereum’s launch date was September 25th, 2017. Refereum’s total supply is 4,999,650,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,078,015,498 tokens. Refereum’s official website is refereum.com. Refereum’s official Twitter account is @refereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Refereum’s official message board is medium.com/@refereum. The Reddit community for Refereum is /r/refereum.

Buying and Selling Refereum

Refereum can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Upbit, IDEX, Cobinhood, Gate.io, Bibox, OKEx and DDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refereum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Refereum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Refereum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Refereum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Refereum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.