Relmada Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:RLMD) Shares Up 0.4%

Relmada Therapeutics Inc (OTCMKTS:RLMD) shot up 0.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.90 and last traded at $2.71, 13,186 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 49% from the average session volume of 25,781 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.70.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Relmada Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.05.

Relmada Therapeutics Company Profile (OTCMKTS:RLMD)

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing drugs to treat central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate, d-Methadone, is being developed as a rapidly acting, oral agent for the treatment of depression, neuropathic pain, and/or other potential CNS pathological conditions.

