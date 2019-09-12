Remy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYF) Trading 1.5% Higher

Remy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYF) traded up 1.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $147.95 and last traded at $147.95, 100 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 60% from the average session volume of 250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $145.70.

Several research firms recently weighed in on REMYF. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Remy Cointreau from an “equal” rating to a “weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Remy Cointreau in a report on Monday, July 22nd.

Get Remy Cointreau alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average is $146.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.60.

Remy Cointreau Company Profile (OTCMKTS:REMYF)

Rémy Cointreau SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes liqueurs and spirits. It operates through Rémy Martin, Liqueurs & Spirits, and Partner Brands segments. The company produces a range of cognacs under the Rémy Martin and Louis XIII brands. It offers liqueurs and spirits primarily under the Cointreau, Metaxa, Mount Gay, St-Rémy, The Botanist, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore, Westland, and Domaine des Hautes Glaces brands.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Remy Cointreau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Remy Cointreau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.