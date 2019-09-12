Renaissance Technologies LLC Grows Holdings in Akorn, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRX)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Akorn, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRX) by 20.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,548,170 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,476,534 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.07% of Akorn worth $44,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Akorn by 122.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 4,909 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Akorn by 556.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 13,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 11,023 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of Akorn by 100.0% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 28,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 14,250 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Akorn during the second quarter worth about $191,000. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Akorn by 4.5% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 69,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 68.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AKRX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Akorn from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of Akorn from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $5.00 target price on shares of Akorn and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Akorn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Akorn currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.58.

In other Akorn news, Director Steven J. Meyer purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.60 per share, for a total transaction of $52,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

AKRX traded up $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $3.66. 134,980 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,331,802. The stock has a market cap of $339.80 million, a PE ratio of -10.17 and a beta of 1.91. Akorn, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.34 and a twelve month high of $14.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Akorn (NASDAQ:AKRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $178.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.97 million. Akorn had a negative net margin of 72.25% and a negative return on equity of 17.88%. Akorn’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Akorn, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Akorn Profile

Akorn, Inc, a specialty generic pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets generic and branded prescription pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter (OTC) consumer health products, and animal health pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Prescription Pharmaceuticals and Consumer Health.

