Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $36.64 Million Holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,222,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 6.39% of Heidrick & Struggles International worth $36,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of HSII. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 250.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,595 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 2,506 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 1,927.7% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 3,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 3,065 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 324.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 2,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Heidrick & Struggles International in the 1st quarter valued at about $160,000. 92.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ HSII traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $27.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,786. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.27 and a 52 week high of $44.66. The company has a market capitalization of $511.20 million, a PE ratio of 10.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.54.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $173.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.92 million. Heidrick & Struggles International had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 19.96%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. Heidrick & Struggles International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.81%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on HSII shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heidrick & Struggles International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.33.

About Heidrick & Struggles International

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search and consulting services to businesses and business leaders in the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

