Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $40.76 Million Stock Position in China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited (NYSE:CHU)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited (NYSE:CHU) by 19.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,739,030 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 610,574 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in China Unicom (Hong Kong) were worth $40,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in China Unicom (Hong Kong) by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,921 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 3,369 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in China Unicom (Hong Kong) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 121,814 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 11,606 shares during the last quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in China Unicom (Hong Kong) during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $236,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp boosted its position in China Unicom (Hong Kong) by 246.8% during the 2nd quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 105,415 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 75,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in China Unicom (Hong Kong) during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $229,000. 1.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised China Unicom (Hong Kong) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. New Street Research cut China Unicom (Hong Kong) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded China Unicom (Hong Kong) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut China Unicom (Hong Kong) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

Shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) stock traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $10.72. 6,594 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 425,497. China Unicom has a one year low of $9.05 and a one year high of $13.66. The company has a market capitalization of $31.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.42 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.84 and a 200 day moving average of $11.17.

China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited, an investment holding company, provides cellular and fixed-line voice, and related value-added services in the People's Republic of China. It also provides broadband and other Internet-related services, information communications technology services, and business and data communications services.

