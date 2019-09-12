Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $41.26 Million Stock Holdings in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 482.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 146,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 121,700 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.17% of FleetCor Technologies worth $41,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FLT. Bray Capital Advisors bought a new stake in FleetCor Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of FleetCor Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of FleetCor Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Motco bought a new position in shares of FleetCor Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 94.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 134 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Get FleetCor Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FLT traded up $4.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $290.19. The stock had a trading volume of 25,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,292. The firm has a market cap of $25.15 billion, a PE ratio of 29.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $291.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $267.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $172.18 and a twelve month high of $304.65.

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $647.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.95 million. FleetCor Technologies had a net margin of 35.29% and a return on equity of 26.37%. FleetCor Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FleetCor Technologies, Inc. will post 11.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FLT. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of FleetCor Technologies from $302.00 to $316.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of FleetCor Technologies to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of FleetCor Technologies from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Barclays set a $340.00 target price on shares of FleetCor Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of FleetCor Technologies from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.87.

FleetCor Technologies Profile

FleetCor Technologies, Inc provides commercial payment solutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers fuel payment solutions to businesses and government entities that operate vehicle fleets, as well as to oil and leasing companies, and fuel marketers. Its fuel payment products are in the form of plastic cards, electronic RFID tags, and paper vouchers to purchase fuel, oil, vehicle maintenance supplies and services, and building supplies.

See Also: Earnings Per Share

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT).

Receive News & Ratings for FleetCor Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FleetCor Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.