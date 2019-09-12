Renaissance Technologies LLC Lowers Position in Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its holdings in Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA) by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,451,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,074,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.71% of Healthcare Trust Of America worth $39,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,796,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,265,000 after acquiring an additional 155,884 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America during the 2nd quarter valued at about $98,000. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 103,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,846,000 after buying an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,146,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,437,000 after buying an additional 22,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 403,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,061,000 after buying an additional 85,591 shares in the last quarter. 91.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Healthcare Trust Of America stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $28.33. The company had a trading volume of 46,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,329,830. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.06. The firm has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46, a P/E/G ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.30. Healthcare Trust Of America Inc has a 12-month low of $24.21 and a 12-month high of $29.39.

Healthcare Trust Of America (NYSE:HTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $171.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.38 million. Healthcare Trust Of America had a return on equity of 6.73% and a net margin of 31.68%. Healthcare Trust Of America’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Healthcare Trust Of America Inc will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.315 dividend. This is a boost from Healthcare Trust Of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd. Healthcare Trust Of America’s payout ratio is 76.54%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HTA. Citigroup began coverage on Healthcare Trust Of America in a report on Thursday, June 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Healthcare Trust Of America in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Healthcare Trust Of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.75.

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 23.2 million square feet of GLA, with $6.8 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

