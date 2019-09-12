Renaissance Technologies LLC Makes New $42.78 Million Investment in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 363,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $42,775,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.18% of Zimmer Biomet at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Endowment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the second quarter worth $1,801,000. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 4.5% during the second quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 100,192 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $11,797,000 after buying an additional 4,290 shares during the period. Foresters Investment Management Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 8.1% during the second quarter. Foresters Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 249,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,400,000 after buying an additional 18,650 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 29.7% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,821 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Finally, Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 4.9% during the second quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 45,648 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,375,000 after buying an additional 2,112 shares during the period. 89.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ZBH shares. Barclays upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $117.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $121.71 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $101.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.26.

In other Zimmer Biomet news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 32,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $4,592,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Didier Deltort sold 360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.25, for a total transaction of $50,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,264.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,391 shares of company stock valued at $5,642,274. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ZBH traded up $2.15 on Thursday, reaching $142.44. 42,780 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,221,542. The firm has a market cap of $28.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $136.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.34. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $96.99 and a fifty-two week high of $141.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a negative net margin of 4.56% and a positive return on equity of 13.40%. The company’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc will post 7.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.57%.

Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

