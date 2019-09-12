Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases 265,360 Shares of EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 210.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 391,560 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 265,360 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in EXACT Sciences were worth $46,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of EXACT Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in EXACT Sciences during the first quarter worth $39,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in EXACT Sciences by 196.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 471 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EXACT Sciences by 95.5% in the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 391 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of EXACT Sciences in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Get EXACT Sciences alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of EXACT Sciences from $115.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of EXACT Sciences from $120.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of EXACT Sciences in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen boosted their price objective on EXACT Sciences from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded EXACT Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. EXACT Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.22.

In other EXACT Sciences news, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 1,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.93, for a total value of $205,669.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,052,592.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 9,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.60, for a total value of $1,039,632.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,330,867.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXAS stock traded up $1.15 on Wednesday, hitting $110.16. The stock had a trading volume of 66,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,121,363. The business has a 50 day moving average of $117.39 and a 200 day moving average of $104.72. The stock has a market cap of $14.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.82 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.69. EXACT Sciences Co. has a 12-month low of $53.06 and a 12-month high of $123.99.

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The medical research company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.26. EXACT Sciences had a negative net margin of 35.43% and a negative return on equity of 28.90%. The business had revenue of $199.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.30) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that EXACT Sciences Co. will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EXACT Sciences Company Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on developing products for the early detection and prevention of various cancers in the United States. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer.

Featured Article: Do back-end load funds outperform no-load funds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS).

Receive News & Ratings for EXACT Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EXACT Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.