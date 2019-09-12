Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases 292,800 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 77.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 671,912 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 292,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.45% of Henry Schein worth $46,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HSIC. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Henry Schein by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,105,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,038,000 after buying an additional 161,542 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 67.4% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Henry Schein by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 97,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,852,000 after acquiring an additional 9,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in Henry Schein by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 12,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 3,420 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, Director E Dianne Rekow sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.18, for a total value of $249,130.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,006,983.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman James P. Breslawski sold 6,856 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.17, for a total transaction of $412,525.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 249,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,985,097.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,766 shares of company stock valued at $3,860,201. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:HSIC traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.87. The company had a trading volume of 39,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,117,222. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.58 and a 12 month high of $72.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.45. The stock has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.86.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.01. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 4.18%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HSIC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. William Blair lowered Henry Schein from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Leerink Swann cut Henry Schein from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.64.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

