Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases 946,600 Shares of United Microelectronics Corp (NYSE:UMC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of United Microelectronics Corp (NYSE:UMC) by 5.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,024,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 946,600 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in United Microelectronics were worth $37,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in United Microelectronics by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 7,775,653 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497,157 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in United Microelectronics by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 4,728,689 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,450,000 after purchasing an additional 430,398 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in United Microelectronics by 256,831,800.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,568,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,828,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568,318 shares during the period. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new position in United Microelectronics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,661,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in United Microelectronics by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,025,908 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,267,000 after purchasing an additional 24,723 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.09% of the company’s stock.

UMC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. CLSA upgraded United Microelectronics from a “sell” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Macquarie upgraded United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded United Microelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Microelectronics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.78.

Shares of UMC traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $2.17. The stock had a trading volume of 7,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 584,621. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 53.75 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.08 and a 200 day moving average of $2.04. United Microelectronics Corp has a twelve month low of $1.64 and a twelve month high of $2.59.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter. United Microelectronics had a return on equity of 1.41% and a net margin of 2.04%.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 16th were issued a $0.0936 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 15th.

About United Microelectronics

United Microelectronics Corporation provides semiconductor wafer foundry solutions. The company operates through Wafer Fabrication and New Business segments. It provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. The company also engages in the research, development, and manufacture of products in the solar energy and light-emitting diode industries.

