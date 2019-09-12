Renaissance Technologies LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY) by 83.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,263,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 574,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Ally Financial worth $39,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ALLY. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ally Financial by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,039,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,484,000 after acquiring an additional 131,090 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in Ally Financial by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 39,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 13,300 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in Ally Financial by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 38,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its stake in Ally Financial by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 236,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,515,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Ally Financial by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 74,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,044,000 after acquiring an additional 17,534 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO David J. Debrunner sold 2,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total transaction of $69,593.04. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 105,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,312,309.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Diane E. Morais sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.35, for a total value of $500,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 220,048 shares in the company, valued at $7,338,600.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,666 shares of company stock worth $712,118 over the last ninety days. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ALLY traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $35.30. 166,953 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,476,952. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. Ally Financial Inc has a 1-year low of $20.60 and a 1-year high of $35.11.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 26.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ally Financial Inc will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.36%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ALLY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ally Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. BTIG Research raised their target price on Ally Financial to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $41.00 price target on Ally Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stephens raised Ally Financial from an “equal” rating to a “weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Ally Financial from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial Inc provides various financial products and services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

