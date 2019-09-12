Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 118,200 Shares of New Jersey Resources Corp (NYSE:NJR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its holdings in New Jersey Resources Corp (NYSE:NJR) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 964,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 118,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.07% of New Jersey Resources worth $47,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NJR. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in New Jersey Resources by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 757,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,689,000 after buying an additional 148,575 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 28.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 549,589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,365,000 after acquiring an additional 120,396 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in New Jersey Resources by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 946,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,226,000 after acquiring an additional 97,045 shares in the last quarter. BTIM Corp. grew its stake in New Jersey Resources by 15.1% during the second quarter. BTIM Corp. now owns 534,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,626,000 after acquiring an additional 70,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P grew its stake in New Jersey Resources by 30.1% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 246,937 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,296,000 after acquiring an additional 57,202 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.95% of the company’s stock.

NJR traded up $1.32 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.14. The stock had a trading volume of 26,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,699. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.88. New Jersey Resources Corp has a one year low of $43.51 and a one year high of $51.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.44 and a 200-day moving average of $48.65.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $434.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.80 million. New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 7.93% and a net margin of 4.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that New Jersey Resources Corp will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a $0.292 dividend. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.70%.

Several research analysts have commented on NJR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Guggenheim raised shares of New Jersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded New Jersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th.

In other New Jersey Resources news, CEO Laurence M. Downes sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $990,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 405,572 shares in the company, valued at $18,250,740. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About New Jersey Resources

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Midstream segments. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated retail natural gas services to approximately 538,700 residential and commercial customers in central and northern New Jersey; provides storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

