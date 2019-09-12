Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 2,477,914 Shares of Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE:CUZ)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its holdings in Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE:CUZ) by 64.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,394,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,477,914 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.95% of Cousins Properties worth $50,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in Cousins Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cousins Properties during the second quarter worth $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Cousins Properties during the second quarter worth $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cousins Properties during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. 92.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CUZ traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.87. The stock had a trading volume of 17,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,013,750. Cousins Properties Inc has a 52 week low of $30.12 and a 52 week high of $40.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.77. The firm has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.25, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.90.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.01). Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 1.71% and a net margin of 10.61%. The firm had revenue of $134.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Cousins Properties Inc will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cousins Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cousins Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 19th.

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

