Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 260,200 Shares of NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its stake in NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH) by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,739,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 260,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in NMI were worth $49,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in NMI by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,501,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,702,000 after buying an additional 773,781 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in NMI in the second quarter valued at about $37,045,000. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. bought a new position in NMI in the second quarter valued at about $31,831,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in NMI by 5.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 858,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,369,000 after purchasing an additional 45,396 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in NMI by 3.0% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 813,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,036,000 after purchasing an additional 23,808 shares during the period. 90.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NMI alerts:

In related news, CFO Adam Pollitzer sold 4,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total value of $135,084.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Bradley M. Shuster sold 38,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total value of $1,067,881.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 604,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,929,804.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,571 shares of company stock worth $2,197,784 over the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NMIH shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of NMI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 27th. B. Riley set a $30.00 price target on shares of NMI and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of NMI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Zelman & Associates raised shares of NMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research set a $36.00 price objective on shares of NMI and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.63.

NASDAQ:NMIH traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.34. The company had a trading volume of 7,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,897. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. NMI Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $15.62 and a fifty-two week high of $31.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.45 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.18.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $91.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.11 million. NMI had a return on equity of 19.65% and a net margin of 41.31%. Equities analysts forecast that NMI Holdings Inc will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

NMI Profile

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance; reinsurance on loans; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, Internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

Further Reading: Cost of Capital Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NMIH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH).

Receive News & Ratings for NMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.