Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 74,650 Shares of J & J Snack Foods Corp (NASDAQ:JJSF)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its stake in J & J Snack Foods Corp (NASDAQ:JJSF) by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 319,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,650 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.70% of J & J Snack Foods worth $51,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 38.0% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 407,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,687,000 after purchasing an additional 112,038 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in J & J Snack Foods by 21.2% in the second quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 184,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,701,000 after purchasing an additional 32,260 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in J & J Snack Foods by 179.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,943,000 after buying an additional 24,008 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in J & J Snack Foods by 33.4% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 72,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,571,000 after buying an additional 18,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in J & J Snack Foods by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 171,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,761,000 after buying an additional 13,610 shares in the last quarter. 73.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Dan Fachner sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.88, for a total value of $1,409,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,219,372.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Gerald B. Shreiber sold 25,000 shares of J & J Snack Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.47, for a total transaction of $4,536,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,410,600. 21.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on JJSF shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Consumer Edge upgraded J & J Snack Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, BidaskClub raised J & J Snack Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th.

Shares of JJSF traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $188.06. 4,237 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,474. J & J Snack Foods Corp has a one year low of $138.40 and a one year high of $196.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $185.74 and a 200 day moving average of $165.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.13 and a beta of 0.37.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $326.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.67 million. J & J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 7.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that J & J Snack Foods Corp will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 18th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. J & J Snack Foods’s payout ratio is currently 49.26%.

J & J Snack Foods Profile

J & J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

