Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 8,500 Shares of SurModics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its position in SurModics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,050,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,500 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 7.79% of SurModics worth $45,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in SurModics by 1,080.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,528 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in SurModics in the 2nd quarter valued at $187,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in SurModics in the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in SurModics in the 1st quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in SurModics by 80.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 3,699 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Gary R. Maharaj sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total value of $213,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,409,025.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Joseph J. Stich sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $94,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 50,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,379,939. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,000 shares of company stock worth $769,550 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SRDX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SurModics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price (up previously from $65.00) on shares of SurModics in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine raised SurModics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded SurModics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. SurModics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRDX traded up $2.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.95. 3,777 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,038. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $600.33 million, a PE ratio of 95.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 1.12. SurModics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.06 and a 12 month high of $81.11.

SurModics (NASDAQ:SRDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $24.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.76 million. SurModics had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 4.87%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SurModics, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

About SurModics

Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical devices and in vitro diagnostic technologies to the healthcare industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics. The Medical Device segment designs, develops, and manufactures interventional medical devices primarily for the peripheral vascular market; and offers surface modification coating technologies to enhance access, deliverability, and predictable deployment of medical devices, as well as drug delivery coating technologies to provide site-specific drug delivery from the surface of a medical device for the coronary, peripheral, neuro-vascular, urology, and other markets.

