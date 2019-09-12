Restoration Hardware (NYSE:RH) Given New $175.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Restoration Hardware (NYSE:RH) had its price target lifted by Bank of America from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Restoration Hardware from $148.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Restoration Hardware from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co restated an outperform rating and set a $175.00 target price (up previously from $150.00) on shares of Restoration Hardware in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital upped their target price on Restoration Hardware to $160.00 and gave the company an average rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on Restoration Hardware from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Restoration Hardware has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $157.86.

Shares of Restoration Hardware stock traded up $2.17 on Wednesday, hitting $169.12. 2,547,079 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,062,581. Restoration Hardware has a one year low of $84.11 and a one year high of $173.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $140.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.31. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.77.

Restoration Hardware (NYSE:RH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 10th. The company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.50. Restoration Hardware had a negative return on equity of 979.13% and a net margin of 6.22%. The company had revenue of $706.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $698.00 million. As a group, analysts expect that Restoration Hardware will post 9.43 EPS for the current year.

In other Restoration Hardware news, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $290,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,917 shares in the company, valued at $277,965. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 36.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tiverton Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Restoration Hardware in the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Restoration Hardware in the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Restoration Hardware by 3.4% in the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 5,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, tableware, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, restorationhardware.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

