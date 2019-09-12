resTORbio (NASDAQ:TORC) Now Covered by Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of resTORbio (NASDAQ:TORC) in a report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of resTORbio in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a buy rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of resTORbio from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.67.

TORC traded up $0.16 on Monday, reaching $10.13. The company had a trading volume of 3,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,178. resTORbio has a fifty-two week low of $6.21 and a fifty-two week high of $16.66. The stock has a market cap of $360.77 million, a P/E ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 3.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.96 and its 200 day moving average is $8.77.

resTORbio (NASDAQ:TORC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.12). Research analysts forecast that resTORbio will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TORC. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of resTORbio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of resTORbio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $146,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in shares of resTORbio by 1,292.1% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 31,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 28,852 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of resTORbio by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 46,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of resTORbio by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 16,007 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.96% of the company’s stock.

resTORbio Company Profile

resTORbio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of aging-related diseases. Its lead program is targeting the selective inhibition of TORC1, an evolutionary conserved pathway that contributes to the decline in function of multiple organ systems, including the immune, cardiac, and neurologic systems.

