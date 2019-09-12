Rev Group (NYSE:REVG) PT Lowered to $12.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Rev Group (NYSE:REVG) had its price objective reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $15.50 to $12.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Rev Group from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Rev Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Rev Group from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rev Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Rev Group from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Shares of Rev Group stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Monday, hitting $10.38. 29,398 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 297,533. The stock has a market cap of $561.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.01. Rev Group has a 12-month low of $6.41 and a 12-month high of $16.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Rev Group (NYSE:REVG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $617.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $632.44 million. Rev Group had a positive return on equity of 7.09% and a negative net margin of 1.05%. Rev Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Rev Group will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 30th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 29th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. Rev Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.42%.

In other Rev Group news, CEO Timothy W. Sullivan acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.58 per share, for a total transaction of $479,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,853,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,753,272.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.71% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rev Group by 1.3% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 138,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,719 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Rev Group by 4.2% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 52,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Rev Group by 59.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,308 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Rev Group by 238.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 4,740 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Rev Group by 12.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 54,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 6,121 shares during the period.

Rev Group Company Profile

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Latin America, the Caribbean, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment offers a range of fire apparatus and ambulance products for municipalities and private contractors.

