Reviewing Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) and Technical Communications (NASDAQ:TCCO)

Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) and Technical Communications (NASDAQ:TCCO) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Vuzix alerts:

This table compares Vuzix and Technical Communications’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vuzix $8.09 million 9.65 -$21.88 million ($0.85) -2.78 Technical Communications $5.31 million 0.94 -$1.48 million N/A N/A

Technical Communications has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Vuzix.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

15.0% of Vuzix shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.0% of Technical Communications shares are held by institutional investors. 14.2% of Vuzix shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 24.2% of Technical Communications shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Vuzix and Technical Communications, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vuzix 0 0 2 0 3.00 Technical Communications 0 0 0 0 N/A

Vuzix currently has a consensus price target of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 321.94%. Given Vuzix’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Vuzix is more favorable than Technical Communications.

Volatility & Risk

Vuzix has a beta of 1.47, suggesting that its share price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Technical Communications has a beta of 1.2, suggesting that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Vuzix and Technical Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vuzix -291.85% -78.94% -69.29% Technical Communications -2.89% -12.63% -5.37%

Summary

Vuzix beats Technical Communications on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vuzix

Vuzix Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and sells augmented reality (AR) wearable display devices in North America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company offers its products in the form of smart glasses and AR glasses. Its products include monocular smart glasses for enterprise, industrial, commercial, and medical markets; and blade smart sunglasses for applications ranging from basic text messaging and answering the phone to overlaying mapping directions, menus, weather, events, stock quotes, video conferencing, sports updates, social feeds, bio-metrics, and others. The company is also developing a binocular AR smart glasses product that provides the user a live, direct, or indirect view of a real-world environment. Its AR wearable display devices are worn like eyeglasses or attach to a head worn mount to view, record, and interact with video and digital content, such as computer data, the Internet, social media, and entertainment applications. In addition, the company offers an app store on its Websites, which enables users to download and purchase applications, including third party applications; VUZIX Basics, an application that provides the benefits of smart glasses to users; and VUZIX Basics Video that offers remote telepresence capabilities. Further, it provides waveguide optics and design reference kits; custom and engineering solutions; and defense and security products. Vuzix Corporation offers its products directly to end customers, as well as through specialty retailers, online retailers, distributors, value-added resellers, and Webstores. The company was formerly known as Icuiti Corporation and changed its name to Vuzix Corporation in 2007. Vuzix Corporation was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in West Henrietta, New York.

About Technical Communications

Technical Communications Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells communications security devices, systems, and services worldwide. The company primarily provides voice, data, and fax, and voice networks. Its products include government systems, such as DSD 72A-SP military bulk encryptor, CSD 3324 SE telephone/fax encryptor, and the DSP 9000 radio encryption system, as well as the HSE 6000 squad radio headset and telephone encryptor for public safety special operations land mobile radio applications and for military applications. The company also provides secure office systems, such as CSD 4100 executive secure telephone and CipherTalk 8500 Internet protocol (IP)-based secure wireless phone. In addition, it offers network security systems comprising network encryption systems with KEYNET centralized key and device management for IP, SONET/SDH, and frame relay networks to secure data in transit from local area network to local area network and across wide area networks. The company's products are used to protect confidentiality in communications between radios, telephones, mobile phones, facsimile machines, and data network equipment over wires, fiber optic cables, radio waves, and microwave and satellite links. It serves various markets, including foreign and domestic governmental agencies, law enforcement and military agencies, telecommunications carriers, financial institutions, and multinational companies requiring protection of mission-critical information. The company sells directly to customers, original equipment manufacturers, and value-added resellers using its in-house sales force, as well as domestic and international representatives, consultants, and distributors. Technical Communications Corporation was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Concord, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Vuzix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vuzix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.