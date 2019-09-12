RHC Capital (CVE:RHC) Trading 27.3% Higher

RHC Capital Corp (CVE:RHC)’s stock price traded up 27.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, 19,000 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 1% from the average session volume of 19,282 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.01 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00.

RHC Capital Company Profile (CVE:RHC)

RHC Capital Corporation explores for, develops, and produces helium resources in Southern Saskatchewan. It holds 572 sections covering an area of 366,217 acres of helium land. RHC Capital Corporation is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada.

