Rhinebeck Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:RBKB) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Rhinebeck Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:RBKB) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a decrease of 30.1% from the July 31st total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

RBKB stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.62. Rhinebeck Bancorp has a 12 month low of $10.50 and a 12 month high of $12.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.80 and a 200 day moving average of $11.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Rhinebeck Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBKB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.35 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RBKB. Maltese Capital Management LLC grew its position in Rhinebeck Bancorp by 227.7% during the 2nd quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 229,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after purchasing an additional 159,383 shares during the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC grew its position in Rhinebeck Bancorp by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 659,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,262,000 after purchasing an additional 102,545 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Rhinebeck Bancorp by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 117,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 28,087 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Rhinebeck Bancorp by 73.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 6,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rhinebeck Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. 13.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Rhinebeck Bancorp

Rhinebeck Bancorp, Inc provides banking services to customers in the central Hudson Valley region of New York State. The company offers deposits; automobile loans; commercial real estate loans, including multi-family real estate loans and commercial construction loans; commercial business loans; and one- to four-family residential real estate loans.

