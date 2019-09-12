Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) Trading Up 5.3%

Ribbon Communications Inc (NASDAQ:RBBN)’s share price was up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.60 and last traded at $5.60, approximately 307,800 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 0% from the average daily volume of 309,098 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.32.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Ribbon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Ribbon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Ribbon Communications from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ribbon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ribbon Communications in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.75.

The company has a market cap of $584.15 million, a P/E ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $145.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.43 million. Ribbon Communications had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 1.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Ribbon Communications Inc will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Ribbon Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $570,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in shares of Ribbon Communications by 103.0% in the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 142,700 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 72,400 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Ribbon Communications by 8.8% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 250,932 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 20,232 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Ribbon Communications by 4.8% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,057,092 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,594,000 after acquiring an additional 95,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ribbon Communications by 16.4% in the second quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 815,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,985,000 after acquiring an additional 115,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

Ribbon Communications Inc provides networked solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, other Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers service provider solutions, such as fixed network transformation, mobile network evolution, secure network interconnects, network functions virtualization, cloud communications, and communications security solutions that enables secure and innovative business and consumer communications services.

