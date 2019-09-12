RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) Holdings Raised by Tiverton Asset Management LLC

Tiverton Asset Management LLC grew its position in RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) by 151.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,570 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares during the quarter. Tiverton Asset Management LLC’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RNG. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in RingCentral during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in RingCentral by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 364 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its stake in RingCentral by 90.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 380 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new position in RingCentral during the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in RingCentral by 416.7% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 620 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RingCentral stock traded up $4.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $128.35. The stock had a trading volume of 49,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 791,712. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.99. The firm has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,205.50 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $137.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.71. RingCentral Inc has a fifty-two week low of $64.41 and a fifty-two week high of $146.38.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The software maker reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $215.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.70 million. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 1.13% and a negative net margin of 3.95%. The company’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that RingCentral Inc will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

RNG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on RingCentral to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RingCentral from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on RingCentral from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Raymond James boosted their price target on RingCentral from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on RingCentral from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.94.

In other news, COO David Sipes sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $186,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 258,911 shares in the company, valued at $32,104,964. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Vaibhav Agarwal sold 578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.85, for a total value of $82,567.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,184,269.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 408,986 shares of company stock valued at $55,074,381. Insiders own 11.03% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect primarily in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office, provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax through smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service for professionals, as well as provides inbound call answering and management services, and includes inbound local, long-distance, and toll-free minutes; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities that allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without a fax machine.

