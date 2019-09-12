RiverFront Strategic Income Fund (NYSEARCA:RIGS) Stock Price Up 0.1%

RiverFront Strategic Income Fund (NYSEARCA:RIGS)’s stock price rose 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $24.93 and last traded at $24.92, approximately 6,491 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 34,536 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.88.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.76.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RIGS. Holistic Financial Partners acquired a new position in RiverFront Strategic Income Fund during the second quarter valued at $500,000. Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its position in shares of RiverFront Strategic Income Fund by 18.3% in the second quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 110,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,747,000 after acquiring an additional 17,071 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of RiverFront Strategic Income Fund by 46.0% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 37,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after acquiring an additional 11,848 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC raised its position in shares of RiverFront Strategic Income Fund by 173.6% in the second quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 13,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 8,485 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of RiverFront Strategic Income Fund in the second quarter worth about $31,000.

