Riverhead Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Riverhead Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,590 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 4,729 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 71.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 361 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 49,415 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,479,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gs Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 19,007 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ALB traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $69.29. 729,646 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,483,390. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $66.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.45. Albemarle Co. has a twelve month low of $58.63 and a twelve month high of $108.74. The firm has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.64.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.14. Albemarle had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 16.01%. The firm had revenue of $885.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $893.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.3675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.82%.

In other news, insider Eric Norris bought 3,090 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $64.66 per share, for a total transaction of $199,799.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,604.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

ALB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Albemarle from $95.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $94.00 price objective (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Albemarle to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Berenberg Bank set a $75.00 price objective on Albemarle and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Nomura boosted their price objective on Albemarle from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Albemarle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.70.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. Its Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

