Riverhead Capital Management LLC Buys 980 Shares of Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY)

Riverhead Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,887 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mercury General were worth $805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MCY. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Mercury General in the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mercury General by 1,629.3% in the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,297 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Mercury General during the 1st quarter valued at $134,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mercury General by 22.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,591 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Finally, Iberiabank Corp bought a new position in shares of Mercury General in the second quarter worth $200,000. 43.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MCY traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,832. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. Mercury General Co. has a 1 year low of $47.96 and a 1 year high of $65.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.27 and a 200 day moving average of $55.77. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.26.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $936.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $922.34 million. Mercury General had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 5.28%. Mercury General’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mercury General Co. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be issued a $0.6275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. Mercury General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 139.44%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Mercury General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mercury General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th.

In other news, VP Charles Toney sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.45, for a total value of $36,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,491.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 34.20% of the company’s stock.

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. The company also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, fire, and umbrella insurance. Its automobile insurance products cover collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners' insurance products cover dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.

