Riverhead Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL)

Riverhead Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL) by 75.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,209 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 75,400 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Jabil were worth $765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JBL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Jabil by 2.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,112,591 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,591,000 after purchasing an additional 27,815 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in shares of Jabil by 8,083.3% in the 2nd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 10,311 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 10,185 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jabil by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,238 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Jabil by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 318,731 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,072,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of Jabil by 183.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 22,399 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 14,507 shares in the last quarter. 88.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Jabil alerts:

NYSE JBL traded up $0.32 on Wednesday, hitting $31.96. 345,924 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 958,452. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.01. Jabil Inc has a 52-week low of $21.49 and a 52-week high of $32.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.77.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 18th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57. The business had revenue of $6.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.01 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Jabil Inc will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Jabil’s payout ratio is 14.75%.

In other Jabil news, EVP Courtney J. Ryan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $640,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 316,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,141,088. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bruce Allan Johnson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total value of $189,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 147,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,652,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,500 shares of company stock worth $1,158,595 over the last three months. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised Jabil from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Jabil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.33.

Jabil Profile

Jabil Inc provides electronic manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Featured Story: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.