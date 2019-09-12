Riverhead Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Riverhead Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Align Technology by 9.0% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 633 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Foresight Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Align Technology by 5.5% in the second quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in Align Technology by 10.7% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 568 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Align Technology by 1.2% in the second quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,155 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Align Technology by 9.2% in the second quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 769 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.92% of the company’s stock.

ALGN stock traded down $4.39 during trading on Thursday, reaching $175.38. 788,236 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,318,272. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $169.84 and a 12 month high of $398.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $185.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $262.04. The company has a market capitalization of $14.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.13. Align Technology had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 19.06%. The company had revenue of $600.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ALGN. Bank of America lowered Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Align Technology from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $240.00 price target on Align Technology and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Align Technology from $360.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $297.91.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Hogan acquired 4,995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $199.83 per share, with a total value of $998,150.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 165,440 shares in the company, valued at $33,059,875.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Vamsi Mohan Raj Pudipeddi acquired 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $188.11 per share, for a total transaction of $206,921.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $206,921. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,157 shares of company stock worth $7,976,448. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontics, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services. The Clear Aligner segment consists of comprehensive products, including Invisalign Comprehensive treatment that addresses the orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators and compensation for tooth eruption; Invisalign Assist treatment, which offers support to dental practitioners throughout the treatment process, including progress tracking; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase II package for younger patients with early mixed dentition with a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

